Cold Chain Market Trends, In-Depth Research on Market Size, Emerging Growth Factors, Global 2019 Trends and 2027 Forecasts

Cold chain forms an essential part in the food and beverage industry since it deals with transportation, storage, and distribution of frozen food. It includes equipment as well as the operations needed to maintain the food at correct temperatures to avoid spoilage. Foods are mostly perishable and are affected by the changes in temperature. Moderate to high moisture leads to the growth of microbes and enzymatic reaction which may result in spoilage of food and render it unfit for consumption. This arises the need for low-temperature storage of food preservation.

Moreover, increasing need for temperature control to prevent potential health hazards and minimize loss is another major factor responsible for the growth of the Cold Chain Market. However, high energy costs, as well as infrastructural costs and environmental concerns associated with greenhouse gas emissions, may hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, government support to reduce food wastage and increasing FDI in emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities for the major players operating in the cold chain market during the forecast period.

The global cold chain market is segmented on the basis of type, temperature, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as storage, transportation, and monitoring components. The market by monitoring components is further classified into hardware and software. On the basis of the temperature, the market is segmented as frozen and chilled. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as dairy products, pharmaceuticals, bakery & confectionary, processed food, fish, meat, & seafood, fruits & vegetables, fruit pulp & concentrates, and others.

Key Players: AGRO Merchants Group, Americold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics, Emergent Cold, Interstate Cold Storage, Inc., Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Preferred Freezer Services, VersaCold Logistics Services

