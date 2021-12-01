Cultured Meat Market Report to Talk about Historical Development| Analysis and Growth Potential Report 2019|Top Key Players Memphis Meats, Mosa Meat BV, SuperMeat, Wild Earth, Inc and Others

It is a form of cellular agriculture and does not rely on the slaughtering of animals. It is produced through tissue engineering and is comparatively safer to consume owing to reduced contamination with bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella. Consumption of cultured meat could help prevent food-borne illness by eliminating contact with animal contaminants. Moreover, lab-grown meat can be made healthier by controlling the type and percentage of fat during production.

Shifting focus on animal welfare is another major factor driving the growth of the Cultured Meat Market.However, high set up costs of meat production through tissue engineering restrict the growth of the cultured meat market. Nonetheless, growing meat-eating population in the emerging economies offer significant growth opportunity for the cultured meat market during the forecast period.

The global cultured meat market is segmented on the basis of source and end-use. Based on source, the market is segmented as poultry, pork, beef, and duck. The market on the basis of the end-use, is classified as nuggets, burgers, meatballs, sausages, hot dogs, and others.

Key Players: Aleph Farms, BioFood Systems Ltd., Finless Foods Inc., Future Meat Technologies Ltd., Integriculture Inc., Just Inc., Memphis Meats, Mosa Meat BV, SuperMeat, Wild Earth, Inc

Regional Outlook:

