Emerging Trends Marine Engines Market 2027 – AB Volvo, Caterpillar, Cummins, Deere and Company, Deutz AG, Kongsberg Maritime, MAN SE and Wartsila

Marine Engines are the modified machines that propel the ships, supply power to the vessels in the marine environment. A marine engine of either 4-stroke or 2-stroke is fitted for the propulsion purpose. A 4-stroke engine produces electrical energy and propels the ship, usually use in small vessels and a 2-stroke engine used for vessel propulsion. Demand for marine engines is rapidly growing as there is an increase in investment for optimizing vessel efficiency and a rise in renovating pre-owned marine engine.

A rise in maritime tourism, increase in global import & export, growth in international marine freight transport, technical development are some of the critical drivers of Marine Engines market. On the other hand, rigid environmental regulations and high dependency on heavy fuel are hampering the market growth. However increased the naval budget and rising demand for the dual-fuel engine, an increase in adoption of greener fuel such as LNG, solar and wind power is creating newer paths for growth of Marine Engine market.

The global marine engines market is segmented on the basis of power range, vessel, fuel, engine, type. Based on power range, the market is segmented as up to 1,000 hp, 1,001-5,000 hp, 5,001-10,000 hp, 10,001-20,000 hp, above 20,000 hp. On the basis of the vessel, the market is segmented into commercial vessel and offshore support vessel. On the basis of the fuel, heavy fuel oil, intermediate fuel, oil marine diesel oil, marine gas oil. On the basis of the engine, the market is segmented into, propulsion engine and auxiliary engine. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as, two-stroke and four-stroke.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. AB Volvo

2. Caterpillar

3. Cummins Inc

4. Deere and Company

5. Deutz AG

6. Hyundai Heavy Industries [ Engine and Machinery Division]

7. Kongsberg Maritime

8. MAN SE

9. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery and Equipment Co. , Ltd.

10. Wartsila

Worldwide Marine Engines Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Hyper Converged Infrastructure industry with a focus on the global market trend. Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The Marine Engines Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

