Fitness Equipment Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2022

Fitness Equipment market is accounted for $11.36 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $16.56 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. Rising awareness among people to manage overall weight, improve physical stamina, and develop muscular strength are the factors favoring the market. Government initiatives for promoting good health coupled with increased obese population are fueling up the market. Cardiovascular Training Equipment segment, among the fitness products type, holds the largest market share which is solely due to the improper junk food habits and consequential obesity. Health Clubs/Gyms is expected to grow at fastest CAGR on account of changing lifestyle coupled with awareness among the people.

Some of the key players in the global Fitness Equipment market include:

Amer Sports Corporation, Brunswick Corporation, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Cybex International Inc, Exigo, Fitness EM, Icon Health & Fitness, Inc., Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Kettler (GB) limited, Matrix Fitness, Nautilus, Inc., Octane Fitness, Paramount Fitness Corporation, Precor incorporated, Technogym S.p.A, Torque Fitness LLC, and True Fitness Technology.

Market Segment as follows:

Fitness Equipment Market: Product Types Covered:

Strength Training Equipment , Cardiovascular Training Equipment , Elliptical, Rowing machine, Stationary bike, Treadmills, Other Cardiovascular Training Equipments , Other Types.

Fitness Equipment Market: End-Users Covered: Health Clubs/Gyms , Home Consumer , Other EndUsers.

Fitness Equipment Market: Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Market Dynamic Factors: The Fitness Equipment Market research report provides comprehensive forecast estimations supported by the market trends, development patterns, and analytical techniques.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Key Target Audience: The report is a helpful documentation and provides significant insights to customers, providers, distributors, suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and individuals who are interested in this market.

