Global Flip Classroom Market Forecast to 2025 Published by Research Firm

Flipped learning is a hybrid model that combines aspects of traditional learning and blended learning. This model encourages students to take technology-aided lectures outside of the classroom through videos and simulations. Lessons taken in advance by students allow the classroom time to be allocated for group activities and handling subject related queries, resulting in enhanced student performance. Educational institutions are deploying flipped learning models by installing lecture capture solutions and delivery solutions such as LMSs (learning management systems).

The software segment is the biggest revenue contributor to the flip classroom market holding 55% of the overall market. This growth is because educational institutions are adopting new methods of teaching, and they need software programs to accompany these methods. Also, there has been a huge demand for video lecture platforms. These platforms allow teachers to create their own learning content.

The K-12 segment of the flip classroom market is predicted to provide greater revenue opportunities during the forecast period. This is because governments, as well as academic industry worldwide, are focusing on cognitive skill development of students during the initial years of education.

APAC is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of close to 43% in the global flip classroom market. With ongoing efforts on the digitization of education, the region is generating substantial business opportunities for flip learning product and service providers in this region.

In 2018, the global Flip Classroom market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Flip Classroom status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Flip Classroom development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Cisco

Dell

Adobe

Desire2Learn

Echo360

Panopto

OpenEye

Saba Software

Schoology

TechSmith

Aptara

Articulate

City and Guilds

Crestron Electronics

Haiku Learning

Mediacore

N2N Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Higher Education

K-12

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flip Classroom are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

