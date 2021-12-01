Global Household Robots Market Is Booming Worldwide Along with Key Trends through the Company Sections, Countries and Regions | Alfred Karcher SE, Blue Frog Robotics, Deere, Dyson, Ecovacs Robotics, iRobot, LG

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Household robots are designed to perform household chores alongside with other services related to education, entertainment, and therapy. The market for household robots is continuously gaining momentum majorly due to rising technological advancements and increasing adoption by consumers for household applications such as pool cleaning, lawn mowing, and others. Artificial intelligence integration in household robotics to facilitate machine operations through smart h and held devices is further propelling the household robots market growth.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The household robots market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of modern technologies coupled with support from governments across the globe. Moreover, increasing adoption of robots for household chores and entertainment purposes is further expected to boost the growth of household robots market. However, data protection regulations in some countries may hinder the growth of the household robots market. On the other h and , the household robots market is likely to witness growth opportunities with a focus on improving endurance capability and elderly assistance applicability.

Key players profiled in the report include Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Blue Frog Robotics, Deere & Company, Dyson Ltd, Ecovacs Robotics, iRobot Corporation, LG Electronics, Neato Robotics, Inc. (Vorwerk), Samsung Electronics, The Lego Group (KIRKBI A/S)

MARKET SCOPE



The “Global Household Robots Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of household robots market with detailed market segmentation by offering, type, application, and geography. The global household robots market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading household robots market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global household robots market is segmented on the basis of offering, type, and application. The market on the basis of the offering is classified into products and services. Based on type, the market is segmented as domestic, entertainment & leisure. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as vacuuming, lawn mowing, companionship, elderly and h and icap assistance, robot toys and hobby systems, and others.

