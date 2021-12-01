Military Electronics Market – Set Phenomenal Growth from 2019 to 2023

Market Overview:

One such man portable military electronic system is the Micro air vehicle (MAV). They are man portable unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that are equipped with a broad range of systems such as airframe, engine, autopilot, navigation system, sensor package, and communication link. These vehicles are smaller in size, and cost-effective, as compared to the manned aircraft and standard UAVs. They aid in providing modernized, digital communication formats that are more secure and reliable.

Also, the MAVs provide on-board sensors such as LASER, SAR, IMU, and GPS that help in rapidly modernizing their communications equipment. Of late, there has been an increased implementation of the miniature unmanned systems for electronic attack (EA), destruction of enemy air defense (DEAD), suppression of enemy air defense (SEAD), communication transfer, combat search and rescue (CSAR) and ISR operations.

Man portable military electronic systems include the mobile communication products and MAVs that are used for the transmission and reception of video, voice and data signals, and to provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), essential in military operations. The facilitation of man portable electronics has become an effective means for defense authorities to enhance the safety and capabilities of their units. The defense authorities invest heavily on C3ISR systems to enhance national security and extract data from potential enemies. Also, the defense industry is shifting to a new generation of sophisticated electronic systems that enables faster, secure, less costly and more flexible communications.

Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the man portable military electronics market is segmented in to four key dynamics:

Segmentation by Product Type: Communications, ISTAR, Command and Control, and Others.

Segmentation by Platform: Airborne, Naval, and Land-based.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis:

The Latin American region has witnessed a major growth in its defense sector, in the past decade. Among all the countries in the region, Brazil is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to established defense market in the country. Furthermore, it was reported that the country spent approximately USD 19.5 billion on military operations, exercises, and equipment, in 2016, accounting for 47.5% of the overall spend in the Latin American region, in the same year. Therefore, it is expected that there would be a significant growth in the market for the region.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global man portable military electronics market primarily include Elbit Systems, SAAB AB, Exelis Inc, Codan, Aselsan, FLIR Systems Inc, Harris Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Safran, and Thales Group.

