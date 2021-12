Safety Needles Market is anticipated to reach $3,922 million by 2025 | Latest Study by a leading market research firm

Safety Needles Market Overview:

Safety needles are hollow, cylindrical needles with a puncture point at the pointed tip, utilized to inject solutions through subcutaneous, intravenous, and intramuscular modes for rapid uptake of substances such as insulin, vaccines, and others. These are used to extract body fluids for diagnosis. The global safety needles market accounted for $1,607 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $3,922 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth in incidence of needle stick injuries, implementation of stringent compliance for using safety needles, and surge in demand for injectable drugs & vaccines drive the growth of the global safety needles market. In addition, rise in incidence of chronic diseases, particularly diabetes augments the growth of the market. However, high cost of safety needles, availability of alternative modes of drug delivery, and unawareness regarding safety syringes hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, untapped emerging economies, such as India and Japan, present lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global safety needles market.

The global safety needles market is segmented based on product, end user, and region both in terms of value and volume. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into active safety needles and passive safety needles. Active safety needle segment holds the major share in the global safety needle market as they are increasingly adopted as a safety engineered device for the administration of vaccines and medications. Based on end user, the global safety needles market is segmented into hospitals, diabetic patients, family practices, psychiatrics, and others. The hospital segment dominates the global safety needles market and is growing significantly with WHO guidelines for safe practice of needle usage and global campaign to encourage injection safety.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27290

Based on region, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the higher buying power and stringent regulations that favor the utilization of safety needles in this region. Further, there is an increased awareness regarding the risk of cross infection (such as hepatitis, HIV, and AIDS) and needle stick injuries in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

Product development is the key strategy adopted by market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global safety needles market.

Key Players Profiled

Medtronic plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Smiths Group Plc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

MedPro Safety Products, Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)

Novo Nordisk

Key Benefits for Safety Needles Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global safety needles market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market for the period of 2018?2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product type assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

Key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Safety Needles Key Market Segments:

By Product

Active Safety Needles

Passive Safety Needles

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27290

By End User

Hospitals

Diabetic Patients

Family Practices

Psychiatrics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Albert David

DeRoyal

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited

Hi-Tech Syringes

International Medsurg Connection

Medline Industries, Inc

Unilife Corporation

Vita Needle Company

Vygon

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27290

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]