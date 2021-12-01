Skin Care Product Market to Witness Massive Growth with CAGR of 4.39% over the Forecast period 2019-2026 | Beiersdorf AG, Colgate- Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, Avon Products, Shiseido Company Ltd., Loreal, Unilever,

Global Skin Care Product Market is valued approximately USD 137.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.39% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Skin Care products mostly includes lotion and face creams which are used by both male and female for grooming and wellness in routine life. These products help in enhancing the appearance, curing skin conditions and also protecting the skin from harmful UV rays which causes premature aging of skin or even led to skin cancer. People nowadays are preferring natural, herbal and organic skin care product that do not have any adverse effects on the skin. Other than that people are preferring to buy online and home delivery of the products because the lucrative schemes provided by the vendors are driving the demand of the skin care products.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Loreal S.A.

Unilever PLC

Beiersdorf AG

Colgate- Palmolive Company

Johnson & Johnson

Avon Products Inc.

Shiseido Company Ltd.

On the other side companies are now providing the products which are made up of unique ingredients, providing UV absorption or sun protection formula and also products which can be used for multi-purpose are expected to propel the demand in the near future. Other than that governments are imposing favorable regulatory systems which will open new doors for the market. However, issues related to authenticity, intense completion between different manufacturers and organic and high cost involved in purchasing of organic and natural products will hamper the demand of skin care products in the near future.

The regional analysis of global Skin Care Product Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of skin care products among its end-users in the region due to availability of wide range of skin care products and growing awareness about skin problems and staidly increase in the income of middle class group. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Skin Care Product Market during the forecast period due to development of innovative creams and skin care solutions. North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to increase in adoption of organic products.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Face Cream

Skin Brightening Cream

Anti- Ageing Cream

Sun Protection Cream

Body Lotion

Body care Lotion

Mass Body Care Lotion

Premium Body Care Lotion

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

