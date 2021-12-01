Smart Syringe Market to register a CAGR of 10.3% | Forecast to 2025 | Latest Study

Smart Syringe Market Overview :

The global smart syringe market was valued at $5,737 million in 2017, and is estimated to garner $13,792 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Smart syringes are designed with features to offer protection from needle stick injuries, blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and life-threatening infections. They cater to several applications that include vaccination, drug delivery, and blood specimen collection. Smart syringes are of various types, which include auto disable (AD) syringes, passive safety syringes, and active safety syringes are used depending on the nature of application. Active safety syringes are the most common type of smart syringes used across all healthcare sectors, whereas, auto disable (AD) syringes are the most popular syringes used for vaccination purpose.

The industry is driven by increase in needle stick injuries, high prevalence of blood-borne transmission such as hepatitis B, C, HIV through improper injection practices, growth in adoption of safety syringes, and surge in technological advancements. In addition, the WHO mandate to switch to smart syringes to ensure safe injection practices is a major factor that boosts the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with smart syringes, especially passive safety syringes, low awareness in developing economies, and alternative drug delivery methods are expected to impede the market growth. The global smart syringes market volume is projected to reach 15.8 billion units by 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 during the forecast period.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27291

The global smart syringe market is segmented based on product type, application, age group, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into auto disable (AD) syringes, active safety syringes, and passive safety syringes. Based on application, the market is classified into drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. Based on age group, the market is bifurcated into pediatric and adult. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals and HMOs, diabetic patients, family practices, psychiatrics, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Benefits for Smart Syringe Market :

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Market estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to product type, application, age group, end user, and region.

In-depth analysis based on region helps understand the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Smart Syringe Key Market Segments :

By Product Type

Auto disable syringes

Active safety syringes

Passive safety syringes

By Application

Drug delivery

Vaccination

Blood specimen collection

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27291

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

By End User

Hospitals and HMOs

Diabetic patients

Family practices (Physicians)

Psychiatrics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Welltok, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Vision, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

BioXcel Corporation

Berg Health

The other players of the smart syringe market include (companies not profiled in the report):

L.O.M. Medical International

Techcon, Tecan Trading AG

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

ARxIUM

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27291

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]