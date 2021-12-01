Trends of Digital Talent Acquisition Market Reviewed for 2019 with Industry Outlook to 2027 | Study by Accenture, BrainStation, Cloudera, Databricks, IBM, MapR, Oracle

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The digital talent acquisition platform help in the identification of skills needed in an employee by assigning them with related projects. Besides, several platforms are being created for up scaling digital talent skills of employees. A global shift is seen among the companies towards artificial intelligence and machine learning to gain an edge over competitors, due to this there is increasing dem and for up gradation of employee skills. Organizations are investing in advance training solutions to provide training in particular technology to the employees. Many organizations are utilizing AI for pre-hiring assessments for talent management solutions.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The digital talent acquisition market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period on account of technological advances and increasing innovations in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. However, a lack of awareness regarding the benefits of digital skills in talent acquisition is likely to hamper the growth of the digital talent acquisition market. Further, digitization initiatives in the developing countries by the government are expected to showcase substantial growth opportunities for the digital talent acquisition market in coming future.

Key players profiled in the report include Accenture plc, BrainStation Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Databricks, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, inc., SAP SE, The Training Associates Corporation

MARKET SCOPE



The “Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital talent acquisition market with detailed market segmentation by skill, training type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global digital talent acquisition market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital talent acquisition market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global digital talent acquisition market is segmented on the basis of skill, training type, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on skill, the market is segmented as data management, web presentation, AI developers, and cloud computing & security. By training type, the market is segmented into internal and external. On the basis of the enterpise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on industry vertical the market is classified as BFSI, telecom & IT, manufacturing, logistics, services, government & defense, and others.

