Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Size | Status | Top Players| Trends | Forecast to 2025

Underground utility mapping is a process of identifying the position and labelling public utility mains which are located underground. These mains may include lines for telecommunication, electricity distribution, natural gas, water mains and wastewater pipes. In some location, major oil and pipe lines, national defence communication lines, mass transit, rail and road tunnels also compete for space underground. Underground utility mapping refers to the detection, positioning and identification of buried pipes and cables beneath the ground. It deals with features mainly invisible to the naked eyes. While the determination of position can be obtained with conventional or modern survey equipment, the detection and identification of underground utilities require special tools and techniques. Principally, underground utility mapping is the combination or marriage between two major fields of knowledge namely; geophysics and geomatics.

Underground Utilities Mapping Services in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market in the near future.

The key players covered in this study

Plowman Craven

Waterland Group

GEOTEC Surveys

Technics Group

multiVIEW Locates

Subscan Technology

Utility Mapping

LandScope

Powers Tiltman

Geoindo

Midland Survey

Utilimap Limited

Service Location Ltd

OmniSurveys

VAC Group

Cardno

Amber Utilities

Malcolm Hughes

Global Detection Services

Apex Surveys

Jurukur Perunding Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electromagnetic Location (EML)

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Electricity

Government and Public Safety

Construction

Telecommunication

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To analyze global Underground Utilities Mapping Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Underground Utilities Mapping Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Underground Utilities Mapping Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Underground Utilities Mapping Services market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

