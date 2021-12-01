Water Treatment Technologies Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2022 | Ashland, BASF, Ecolab, Lonza Group, Cortec Corp, etc

Water Treatment Technologies Market is estimated at $35.9 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $65.5 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing government initiatives for waste water treatment and technological advancements in water treatment technology are factors driving the market. Pumping systems segment holds highest share in the global market. The growing use of pumping systems to reduce contamination of water is expected to remain a key driving force. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in this market. The growth in this region is due to rising population of the region, along with high disposable income and the demand for packaged food products.

Some of the key players in the global Water Treatment Technologies market include:

Air Products And Chemicals, Inc., Ashland Corporation, BASF SE, Ecolab (Nalco Company), Lonza Group LTD., Cortec Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzonobel Nv, Bwa Water Additives UK Limited, 3M Company, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Best Water Technology AG, Danaher Corporation, Pentair Inc., Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos, Nalco and Emerson.

Market Segment as follows:

Water Treatment Technologies Market: Technologies Covered:

Suspended solids removal, Oil/water separation, Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals, Dissolved solids removal, Recovery and Disinfection/Oxidation, Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Gas Separation, Reverse Osmosis, Electrodialysis, Other Technologies.

Water Treatment Technologies Market: Products Covered:

Corrosion Inhibitors , Anodic Inhibitors , Cathodic Inhibitors , Mixed Inhibitors , Volatile Inhibitors , Coagulants & Flocculants , Primary Coagulants , Coagulant Aids , Biocides & Disinfectants , Oxidizing Biocides , NonOxidizing Biocides , Biocides Selection , Scale Inhibitors , Chelating agents , Antifoamants & Defoamers agents , pH adjusters and Stabilizers , Activated Carbon , Other Products.

Water Treatment Technologies Market: Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

