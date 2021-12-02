Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market Growth has Attributed To Aviation Sector Expansion| Global Industry Overview With Competitive Landscape Through 2023

Global Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

The leading market players in the global airport passenger screening system market primarily include CEIA, L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems, Rapiscan Systems, Smiths Detection, American Science and Engineering, Analogic, AUTOCLEAR, Nuctech, and Optosecurity.

Airport Passenger Screening System Market – Market Overview

Air passengers have to undergo strict security screening procedures before embarking an aircraft. The passenger screening involves pat-down search and the use of passenger screening systems (such as metal detectors or full body scanners) as required. As the air traffic has grown, large airports struggle to process the passengers through the security checkpoints, without impacting the operational efficiency of an airport. As a result, advanced passenger screening systems (based on backscatter X-ray and millimeter wave technology) are largely being used at the airports worldwide, in addition to the existing hand held and walk-through metal detectors.

Airport passenger screening system are being utilized at the airport security checkpoints since decades. Earlier, most of the airport passenger screening process relied on hand-held metal detector, or walk-through metal detector for passengers, and X-ray systems for carry-on items. Along with the evolving security threats, and inability of the metal detectors to detect non-metallic objects and explosives, advanced WBI system based on backscatter x-ray and millimeter wave technology are also being largely used these days.

Metal Detectors

Many of the airports worldwide largely utilize handheld or walkthrough metal detectors for airport passenger screening, in addition to physical pat-down search as required. The metal detectors impose magnetic field within the system portal, and induces eddy currents as metallic object passes through the space. The operator constantly attends the system, and carries out further necessary security steps, if the system detects any potential threat. In metal detector system, the efficiency is not only dependent on the system, but also on the performance of the operator who operates the equipment and implements measures for threat detection alarms.

Whole Body Imaging System

The WBI systems (also termed AIT systems or full-body scanners) were mainly introduced by the TSA in the US airports during 2010. Previously, WBI systems were only used in a small number at few of the airports, on trial basis. Because of the WBI’s capability to detect concealed items in a passenger (such as non-metallic threats and explosives), the utilization of WBI system has grown as a primary screening method in many of the large airports worldwide.

Airport Passenger Screening System Market – Competitive Analysis

The global airport passenger screening systems market is highly competitive as there is strong rivalry and competition among existing players for a market share and to win major deals in various emerging and established markets. To survive and succeed in an intensely competitive environment such as this, it is crucial for vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings. Also, the products and services should be technologically efficient considering future air traffic demand as well as compatibility to meet future requirements as per evolving security threats to detect explosives and non-metallic objects.

L-3 Security & Detection Systems is a supplier of security screening solutions. Its products include 3D CT; automated, conventional, and high-energy X-ray; active MMW imaging; metal detection; and energetic trace explosives detection.

Rapiscan Systems manufactures security equipment and systems designed for checkpoints, cargo, vehicle, baggage, parcel, and air cargo security inspection. It specializes in walk-through metal detectors, and X-ray machines for airport screening systems.

Airport Passenger Screening System Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the airport passenger screening system market is segmented in to 2 key dynamics

Segmentation by Type: Metal Detectors, Explosive Trace Detectors, Magneto Static Detectors, Full Body Scanners, and Advanced Imaging Technologies.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions –Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East and Africa.

Airport Passenger Screening System Market – Regional Analysis

The market growth in Americas is mainly supported by the huge aviation market base in the region, particularly in North America. The US is the single largest market for airport passenger screening systems worldwide. The US has spent billions of dollars to enhance airport security since the 9/11 terror attack.

After the 9/11 incident, Airport Checkpoint Screening Fund was established in the US, as per the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission Act. The fund has since provided for the acquisition and installation of advanced security technologies (including airport passenger screening systems) to improve the detection of explosives and other threats.

In addition, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, allocated $1 billion for aviation security, and procurement of advanced screening systems at the airport checkpoints. This additional funding accelerated the deployment of advanced airport passenger screening system (mainly the full body scanners) in the US. As of today, there are more than 750 airport screening checkpoints and around 2,000 screening lanes across 450 airports in the US. It is estimated that more than 1,800 units of full body scanners are already deployed across the airports in the US alone.

On the other hand, in Europe, UK and Germany are two of the major markets. In 2009, the attempted terror attack on Northwest airlines flight prompted the UK government for further strict security measures. As a result, the government and airport authorities in UK increased the use of explosive trace detection system, and airport passenger security screening systems in the country. The UK airports introduced advanced full body scanners in some UK airports since 2010. On 2013, the UK government announced further deployment of full body scanners to other 11 airports as well. As a result, full body scanners are now rolled out at major airports in the UK (including Heathrow, Manchester and Birmingham).

Germany is another major market for airport passenger screening systems. The German government has implemented a nationwide initiative to enhance airport security without hampering the passenger experience. As a result, Germany has installed advanced airport passenger screening systems in few of the airports (e.g. Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Stuttgart). The government has further ordered more than 100 full body scanners that will be installed at other airports across the country in coming years. The advanced screening systems include the full body scanner systems (ProVision ATD and ProVision 2) from L-3 security and Detection Systems. These systems are capable of processing 200-300 airport passengers per hour.

For some time, regulatory obstacles citing health and privacy concerns hindered the market for airport passenger full body scanners in many of the European countries. It is expected that growing acceptance of advanced screening systems (mainly full body scanners) in countries such as the UK and Germany will create a positive impact for the market in the European context. The health and privacy concern associated with full body scanners have largely been solved. These systems have received certification to ECAC CEP (European Civil Aviation Conference, Common Evaluation Process) standards. As a result, more European countries are likely to install the airport full body scanner systems during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, the Middle East is also an emerging market for the airport passenger screening systems. Middle East is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world. Passenger traffic in the region is expected to grow at 6.4%, for the next 20 years. Total airline capacity in the Middle East grew by 11% in 2013. As growth in the mature markets (North America and Europe) has slowed down, the industry is shifting to markets in Middle East (and Asia) which is providing a growing portion of the revenue for the aviation industry. Major large airport projects are undergoing in countries such as Turkey and UAE. With concern for increased security, and to meet international standard, more investment has been made to equip the new airport and terminals with advanced airport passenger security screening system.

