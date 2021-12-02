Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication Market is Estimated To Expand At a Healthy CAGR in the Upcoming Forecast Period

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication Market valued approximately USD 651.2 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 42% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Artificial intelligence (AI) is group of methodology that focus on formation of intelligent machines with the help of human intelligence such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages.

The main application of artificial intelligence in telecommunications is for network management. The two key technologies that are widely in telecommunication industry are expert systems and machine learning. Transformation of communications service providers to digital service providers, complexity of service offerings demand automation and emergence of fifth generation mobile networks along with internet of things are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, rising focus on AI technologies with upcoming wireless technologies is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication improve interaction with data coupled with better end-point control are another factors that impelling the growth in the market of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication during the forecast period. However, slow rollout of software-defined networks and network function virtualization and lack of skilled professionals are the factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising R&D in autonomous vehicle, healthcare, cybersecurity and security and presence of access control technologies in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising investment on AI technologies in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Atomwise Inc.

Lifegraph

Zebra Medical Vision Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Tools

Services

By Application:

Traffic Classification

Resource Utilization & Network Optimization

Anomaly Detection

Prediction

Network Orchestration

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

