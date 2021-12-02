Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod and Capsule Market by Product and Distribution Channel : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod and Capsule Market Overview:

A coffee pod or a single-serve coffee container is a coffee preparing method that prepares only enough coffee for a single or double serving. Paper coffee pods, K-cups, and T-discs are the different styles of coffee pods available in the market. Consumers can use the respective coffee portion in pods or capsules, and the machine automatically prepares the finished coffee, which is ready to drink.

Rise in demand for ready-to-drink coffee products, which provide easy, convenient, and quick coffee preparation, is expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market. The consumption of tea across major Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, Japan, and others, is higher than coffee. However, in recent years, coffee products have experienced high demand due to rise in consumption of coffee products among millennial. This is due to change in lifestyles, increase in awareness about health benefits of coffee and surge in innovations in coffee products such as instant coffee, coffee pod, coffee capsules. Convenience and its availability in a wide variety of flavors and formats have attracted young consumer to buy these products. Growth of young demographics in developing countries of Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the coffee pod and coffee capsule market in this region.

In addition, increase in urban population and product innovations in the food & beverage industry is anticipated to fuel this growth. In addition, the health benefits associated with coffee, such as preventing different type of cancers and neurological diseases, lowering cholesterol, boosting immunity, and facilitating weight loss are projected to drive the growth of this market in Asia-Pacific. However, the high cost of coffee pods and capsules restraint the growth of this market.

Moreover, the environmental concerns pertaining to use of plastics in the coffee pods and capsule packaging is expected to hamper the growth of this market. Introduction of biodegradable and recyclable products is anticipated to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for the players in this market.

The Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market is segmented based on product, distribution channel, and country. Based on product, the market is divided into soft coffee pods, hard coffee pods, and capsules. Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into supermarket & hypermarket, departmental store, online store, and others. Based on country, the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market is analyzed across China, India, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

Some of the key players profiled in this report include Nestle S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Luigi Lavazza S.P.A, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. Ltd, Fresh Brew Co., Urban Brew, Illycafe S.P.A., Pod Pack International and GI.MA. SRL. Nestle S.A. holds the major share in this market with their patented machines and capsules. However, most of the companies have entered the market with complete systems, which include coffee machines and dedicated portioned coffee. In addition, some of the companies have started introducing pods and capsules that are compatible with other machines as well.

Key Benefits for Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod and Capsule Market:

The report provides extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of current trends and future estimations, which help understand the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided in the study.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential & niche segments as well as regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod and Capsule Key Market Segments:

By Product

Soft Coffee Pod

Hard Coffee Pod

Capsule

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Departmental Store

Online Store

Others

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

