Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027 – Amerden , Balyo , Daifuku , Egemin Automation , Hyster-Yale Group, JBT , Konecranes Oyj, Murata Machinery, Savant Automation

Automated guided vehicle (AGV) or self-guided vehicle comprise of transport systems to perform the functions without guidance from driver. These vehicles are installed in varied industries to contribute in the process of packaging, assembly of products, distribution, and storage. Increasing demand for material handling and other business processes in automobile, manufacturing, warehouse stations, healthcare, food & beverage industries, demand for AGV is also rising. In addition to this, with an aim to increase efficiency, lower the rate of damage goods, as well as cut down the additional costs by restricting number of workforce required to complete the task. These factors are impacting a positive result for the growth of automated guided vehicle market.

However, price indulge in installation, maintenance, and repair of AGV is high which increases the overhead structure of the business and reduces profitability. On the other hand, rise in the number of e-commerce players and their attempt to position themselves differently by adopting AGV in warehouses to automate all the business functions in less time restraint is anticipated to grow the automated guided vehicle market with ample of opportunities in the forthcoming period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Amerden Inc., Balyo Inc. , Daifuku Co., Ltd., Egemin Automation Inc., Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., JBT Corporation, Konecranes Oyj, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Savant Automation., Toyota Industries Corporation.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)

Compare major Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) providers

Profiles of major Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) -intensive vertical sectors

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) market is provided.

