Automotive Bearings Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027 – JTEKT Corporation, Minebea Mitsumi, Nachi-Fujikoshi, NSK, NTN, Schaeffler Technologies, SNL Bearings Limited, Timken Company

Bearings are the components used between two parts which allow linear or rotational movement, thereby reducing friction and enhancing performance to save energy. The bearings are categorized broadly by the motions allowed, type of operation, or to the directions of loads (forces) applied to the parts. There are various types of bearings such as, roller and ball bearings, linear bearings, and also, mounted versions that may use either plain bearings or rolling element bearings. These different types of bearing are designed for handling radial & thrust loads and are generally found in applications where the load is comparatively small.

The major drivers contributing to the growth of the automotive bearings market include the growing automotive industry and a significant increase in vehicle production and sales across the globe. Additionally, it has been witnessed that the increase in average vehicular age is anticipated to fuel the demand for maintenance, repairing, and replacement of auto components, which in turn facilitate an increase in the sales of automotive bearings.

The global automotive bearings market is segmented on the basis of type, material type, and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as ball bearings and roller bearings. Further, based on material type, the automotive bearings market is divided into metal-polymer, engineered plastics, fiber reinforced composite, and metal and bimetal. Furthermore, on basis of vehicle type, automotive bearings market is segmented as passenger cars, LCV, and HCV.

Automotive Bearings Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Automotive Bearings Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

