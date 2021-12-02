Automotive Camera Market Share, Future Expectations, Growth, Market Outlook by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Automotive Camera Market by Application (Park Assist System, Lane Departure Warning System, Adaptive Cruise Control System, Driver Monitoring System, Autonomous Emergency Braking System, Blind Spot Detection, and Others), Technology (Thermal Camera, Digital Camera, and Infrared Camera), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Automotive Camera Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Automotive camera is specifically designed to increase drivers situational awareness and for improving road side safety. The cameras can detect, identify, and analyze objects such as pedestrians, cars, bicycles, and others. Moreover, they enhance the overall driver experience and reduce the risks of accidents. They are used in numerous parts such as front, rear, side, and in-vehicle for a number of applications; for instance, driver drowsiness detection, side & rear view, lane departure & park-assist system, and other warning & detection functions.

The automotive cameras market is segmented by application, technology, vehicle type, and region. By application, the market is categorized into park assist system, lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control system, driver monitoring system, autonomous emergency braking system, blind spot detection, and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into infrared camera, thermal camera, and digital camera. On the basis of type of vehicle, it is segregated into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report are Automation Engineering Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, Stonkam Co., Ltd., Mobileye N.V., Autoliv Inc., Magna International Inc., OmniVision Technologies, and Valeo.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global automotive camera market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY APPLICATION

– Park Assist System

– Lane Departure Warning System

– Adaptive Cruise Control System

– Driver Monitoring System

– Autonomous Emergency Braking System

– Blind Spot Detection

– Others

BY TECHNOLOGY

– Thermal Camera

– Digital Camera

– Infrared Camera

BY VEHICLE TYPE

– Passenger Vehicle

– Light Commercial Vehicle

– Heavy Commercial Vehicle



BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Automation Engineering Inc.

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Continental AG

– Aptiv PLC

– Stonkam Co., Ltd.

– Mobileye N.V.

– Autoliv Inc.

– Magna International Inc.

– OmniVision Technologies

– Valeo

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Low-to-Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. High-to-moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2017)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in demand for passenger vehicles coupled with safety and security concerns amongst consumers

3.5.1.2. Increase in number of road fatalities

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High installation Cost

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rise in trend of installing ADAS

3.5.3.2. Legislations mandating installation of cameras in vehicles

CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE CAMERA MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PARK ASSIST SYSTEM

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. LANE DEPARTURE WARNING SYSTEM

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL SYSTEM

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING SYSTEM

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. BLIND SPOT DETECTION

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

4.7. OTHERS (PEDESTRIAN DETECTION SYSTEM, ROAD SIGN RECOGNITION AND NIGHT VISION CAMERA)

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE CAMERA MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. INFRARED CAMERAS

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. THERMAL CAMERAS

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. DIGITAL CAMERAS

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE CAMERA MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. PASSENGER VEHICLES

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. HEAVY COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

Continue…



