Automotive Fabric Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2018-2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “ Automotive Fabric Market“ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Automotive fabrics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Automotive fabrics are used to enhance the safety and interiors of the vehicles. They possess properties such as resistance to cold cracking and UV rays. Moreover, they are easy to clean and help in minimizing the fatigue. Automotive fabric such as headlining, truck lining, and spray adhesive are used to repair or replace the spoiled interior surfaces.

The global automotive fabric market is dynamic in nature, and is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The global automotive fabric market encompasses fabric type, vehicle type and application segment of the automotive fabric market. The development of new and diversified technologies creates opportunities within the automotive industry. The automotive fabric market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is from 2018 to 2025.

The global automotive fabric market is segmented based on fabric type, application, vehicle type, and region. Depending on fabric type, the market is fragmented into polyester, vinyl, leather, nylon, and others. By application, it is classified into carpets, upholstery, preassembled interior components, tires, safety belts, airbags, and others. On the basis of vehicle type, it is bifurcated into passenger car and commercial vehicles. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the automotive fabric market include SRF Limited, Lear Corporation, Acme Mills Company, Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd., Adient Plc, Heathcoat Fabrics Limited, Seiren Co., Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Martur Automotive Seating System, and Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A.

Key Benefits for automotive fabric market:

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive fabric market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Automotive FabricKey Market Segments:

By Fabric Type

– Polyester

– Vinyl

– Leather

– Nylon

– Others

By Application

– Carpets

– Upholstery

– Preassembled Interior Components

– Tires

– Safety Belts

– Airbags

– Others

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Vehicle

– Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2017)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1.Rising vehicle sale

3.5.1.2. Rise in number of accidents

3.5.1.3. Governments stringent safety standards for usage of airbags, Safety-Belts and others

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Rising raw material cost

3.5.2.2. Growing opposition for the use of leather

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rise in demand of environment friendly fabric material

3.5.3.2. Growing demand of low weight automotive fabric to reduce vehicle pollution.

CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET, BY FABRIC TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Polyester

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. VINYL

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. LEATHER

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. NYLON

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Carpets/Floor Covering

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Upholstery

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Pre- assembled interior components

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Tires

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. Safety-belts

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

5.7. Airbags

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis by country

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Passenger Vehicle

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Commercial Vehicle

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by fabric type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.2.5. Market analysis by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by fabric type

7.2.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by fabric type

7.2.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by fabric type

7.2.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by fabric type

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.5. Market analysis by country

7.3.5.1. U.K.

7.3.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by fabric type

7.3.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.5.2. Germany

7.3.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by fabric type

7.3.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.5.3. France

7.3.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by fabric type

7.3.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.5.4. Russia

7.3.5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by fabric type

7.3.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.5.5. Rest of Europe

7.3.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by fabric type

7.3.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

