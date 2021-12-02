Cleaning Services Market Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2022 | Abm Industries, The Service Master Company, Llc, Cleannet, Anago Cleaning Systems, Aramark Corporation, Sodexo, Jani-King, Stanley Steemer International

Cleaning Services Market by Service Type (Commercial) Window Cleaning, Vacuuming, Floor Care, (Residential) Maid Services, Carpet & Upholstery-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2014-2022

Cleaning services market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach $74,299 million by 2022.

Cleaning services include a wide range of services required by commercial and residential sectors. It comprises maid services, window cleaning, floor cleaning, carpet & upholstery cleaning, and other cleaning services, which are used by residential and commercial consumers. These services have gained popularity, owing to factors such as growth in construction activities, investment in real estate, increased disposable income, and growth in number of working women, which have led to progressive cleaning services market trends.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Abm Industries Inc., The Service Master Company, Llc, Cleannet, Anago Cleaning Systems, Aramark Corporation, Sodexo, Jani-King Inc., Stanley Steemer International, Inc., Chemdry, And Pritchard Industries Inc.

Economic Upsurge And Growth In Demand Among Commercial Consumers (Retail Sector, Public Institutions, Hospitals, And Others) Has Fueled The Market Growth Of Global Cleaning Services Market. Moreover, Increased Disposable Income And Growth In Number Of Dual Income Households Are Other Factors Driving The Market. Increase In Number Of Working Women And Investment In Real Estate Industry Is Anticipated To Generate Potential Business Opportunities For The Industry In The Near Future. However, Increased Competition Is A Major Challenge For The Market Players.

The Market Is Bifurcated Based On Service Type And Geography. The Service Type Further Includes Commercial And Residential Segments. The Commercial Segment Is Divided Into Window Cleaning, Vacuuming, Floor Care, And Other Services, Which Include Kit Cleaning And Dusting. Maid Services, Carpet & Upholstery, And Other Services Such As Polishing Are The Further Classifications Of The Residential Segment.

Geographically, The Market Is Classified Into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea. The Country-Wise Analysis Of All The Regions Is Included In The Report.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

A Comprehensive Analysis Of The Cleaning Services Market Trends Identify The Potential Investment Pockets In The Market.

The Report Provides Impact Analysis Of Key Market Growth Drivers, Restraints, And Opportunities.

Quantitative Analysis Of The Market From 2014 To 2022 Is Provided To Showcase The Financial Scenario Of The Market.

Porter’s Five Forces Model Illustrates The Potency Of The Buyers & Suppliers Who Participate In The Market.

Value Chain Analysis Delivers A Clear Understanding Of The Roles Of Stakeholders Involved.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL CLEANING SERVICES MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 CLEANING SERVICES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 6 RELATED INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ABM Industries Inc.

7.2. The Service Master Company, LLC

7.3. CleanNet

7.4. Anago Cleaning Systems

7.5. Aramark Corporation

7.6. Sodexo

7.7. Jani-King Inc.

7.8. Stanley Steemer International, Inc.

7.9. ChemDry

7.10. Pritchard Industries Inc.

