Dental Practice Management Software market with Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2027

The global dental practice management software market expected to be US$ 1,721.0 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 4,299.6 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest growing geographic market and is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporating of digital means. The growth is driven by the factors such as, rising acceptance of advanced dental technologies as well as the rising investment made by the government bodies for the growth of the dental industry.

The dental cosmetic industry has gained a substantial traction and fame over a period. The cosmetic dentistry aims to improve the appearance of gums, teeth and bites. Cosmetic implant dentistry is also being induced through surgeries that involve smile correction and other aesthetic procedures. Millennial and baby boomers are primarily responsible for the growth of cosmetic dentistry. A recent survey of dental professionals conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) 2015 stated that cosmetic procedures continue to be popular with patients seeking cosmetic treatments. Additionally, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the dental cosmetic procedures are projected to increase by 19% from 2016 to 2026. Thus, the vast adoption and growth of the cosmetic dental procedures are expected to support the growth of the global dental practice management software market over the coming years.

The global dental practice management software market by delivery mode was led by web-based delivery mode segment. In 2018, the web-based delivery mode held a largest market share of 45.87% of the dental practice management software market, by delivery mode. However, the cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments the market in 2027 owing to benefits such as, easy and efficient management of the patient flow as well as maintaining a track of the procedures being conducted in a dental clinic or a hospital.

The global dental practice management software market by component segment was led by scheduling software segment. In 2018, the scheduling software segment held a largest market share of 24.04% of the dental practice management software market, by component. The scheduling software segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027.

Product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global dental practice management software industry by the market players. For instance, during April, 2018, Patterson Dental launched a new cloud practice management software, Fuse which is designed to centralize all scheduling, patient information and practice data – accessible anywhere and in real time. Companies have also launched complementary services along with the practice management services. For instance, during October, 2018, Carestream Dental launched ePayments Secure that enables oral surgery practices to accept all the latest payment types, including chip debit/credit, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. These innovative launches made by the companies help in strengthening their market position as compared to other players operating in the market.

