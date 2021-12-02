Drug Delivery Systems market with Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2027

The global drug delivery systems market accounted to US$ 1,243.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,302.2 Bn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth is contributed majorly by driving factors such as significant rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases across the countries, rise in the government support for the patient population. In addition, the market players are also developing novel products in the countries through robust R&D activities and partnerships and acquisitions.

With the improvements in medical devices and certain transdermal delivery technologies, the non-invasive mode of drug delivery is now ready to compete with traditional methods of oral and injectible routes of drug delivery. The Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Systems encompasses the broad field of non-invasive drug delivery systems which includes drug delivery via topical, transdermal-active (device- aided enhanced penetration), transdermal-passive, trans-ocular membrane, trans-mucosal membrane, as well as delivery via alveolar membrane from inhaled medication. Patient compliance has been found to be much higher when administrated by non-invasive routes due to decreased pain involved in drug delivery and therefore these techniques are considered to be a preferred mode of drug delivery.

Leading Drug Delivery Systems Market Players:

BD

Novo Nordisk A/S

3M

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.,

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The global drug delivery systems market by product segments was led by oral drug delivery segment. In 2018, the oral drug delivery segment held a largest market share of 50.2% of the drug delivery systems market, by route of administration. The transmucosal segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments the market in 2027 owing to rapidly rising incidence of chronic disorders, including gastrointestinal, respiratory, and autoimmune disorders.

The target audience for the report on the Drug Delivery Systems market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

Product launches and up gradation were observed as the most adopted strategy in global drug delivery systems industry. For instance, in January 2019, BD launched BD Nano 2nd gen pen needles reinforces BD’s commitment to providing the most advanced solutions possible for people with diabetes to help achieve better clinical management of insulin use. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

