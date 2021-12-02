Emission Control Technology Market Register a CAGR of 7.3% by 2025 | BASF, Clean Diesel Technologies, Clariant, Cormetech, Corning Incorporated, DCL International, Johnson Matthey, Tenneco , Umicore, Walker Exhaust Systems

Emission Control Technology Market by Technology {Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)}, Fuel type (Gasoline and Diesel), and End-User Vertical (Automotive, Marine, Aerospace, Off-highway, Rolling Stock, and Industrial) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

The global emission control technology market size was valued at $91,540 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $160,314.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest emission control technology market share.

Emission control technologies are installed to reduce the emission of harmful pollutants such as unburned hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, oxides of nitrogen, and others. Technologies such as diesel particulate filter (DPF), gasoline particulate filter (GPF), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), and others are installed to control the emission of pollutants in the ecosystems. Government of various countries are setting up strict regulations to meet the emission standard and to achieve clean air goals. Diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters are used to capture the particulate matter in the filter and control their emission in the atmospheres. Whereas, selective catalytic reduction and exhaust gas recirculation are used to reduce emission of nitrogen oxides. In addition, diesel oxidation catalyst is used to the release of harmful carbon compounds in ecosystems.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: BASF, Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc., Clariant, Cormetech, Corning Incorporated, DCL International Inc., Johnson Matthey, Tenneco Inc., Umicore, Walker Exhaust Systems, and others.

The emission control technology has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to government rules regarding emission standards.

The emission control technology market report is segmented based on technology, fuel type, end-user vertical, and region. Technology is categorized as diesel particulate filter (DPF), gasoline particulate filter (GPF), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), and others. Fuel type is divided into diesel and gasoline. End-user vertical is classified as automotive, marine, off-highway, rolling stock, and industrial. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Table of Content:

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter: 4: EMISSION CONTROL TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

Chapter: 5: EMISSION CONTROL TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY FUEL TYPE

Chapter: 6: EMISSION CONTROL TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY END-USER VERTICAL

Chapter: 7: EMISSION CONTROL TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY REGION

Chapter: 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. AeriNox

8.2. BASF SE

8.3. Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc.

8.4. Clariant

8.5. CORMETECH

8.6. Corning Incorporated

8.7. DCL International Inc.

8.8. Johnson Matthey

8.9. Tenneco Inc.

8.10. Umicore

