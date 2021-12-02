EPharmacy Market By Top Brands, Trends And Demand 2018 To 2025

A latest market study, titled “Global EPharmacy Market Report 2018 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on Kenneth Research. Which includes detailed analysis of industry growth, top key players and their details like profile, revenue, new launching, technology up gradation, revenue etc.

Global EPharmacy Market valued approximately USD 38.05 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.20% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The EPharmacy Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The pharmacy, also popularly known as online pharmacy, or mail-order pharmacy, or Internet pharmacy, is a pharmacy operating via Internet and does the sending of orders to its customers via shipping companies or mail. E-Pharmacies include pharmacy benefit manager. Pharmacy benefit manager is a huge group prescription drug plans administrator.

Surge in the number of internet users in both developed and developing countries, enhance access to web-based & online services and surging implementation of E-Prescriptions in Hospitals and diagnostic centers are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms in epharmacy is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, surging number of illegal online pharmacies and low adoption of advanced technology in underdeveloped region are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global EPharmacy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing adoption of ecommerce, increasing frequency of online orders and rising aging population in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global EPharmacy market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to presence of large patient base and rising health awareness among people in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

CVS Health Corporation, DocMorris, Giant Eagle Inc., Rowlands Pharmacy, The Kroger Corporation, Walmart Stores Inc. and others

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

