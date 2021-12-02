Fiber Laser Market Share, Future Expectations, Growth, Market Outlook by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Fiber Laser Market by Type (Infrared Fiber Laser, Ultraviolet Fiber Laser, Ultrafast Fiber Laser, and Visible Fiber Laser) and Application (High-Power, Marking, Fine Processing, and Micro Processing) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Fiber Laser Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

A fiber laser is a special type of laser wherein the active medium being used is an optical fiber that has been doped in rare elements especially, neodymium, ytterbium thulium, praseodymium, erbium, holmium, and others. The global fiber lasers market accounted for $1,782 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $4,403 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Factors such as the improved performance over other alternative technologies, less CO2 emission, and less power consumption drive the fiber laser market. The performance and utilization of fiber lasers are continually expanding. Furthermore, increase in innovations have greatly reduced the costs associated with fiber lasers, when contrasted with alternate technologies. Better innovation implies fiber lasers are becoming stronger, more effective, and more energy efficient.

The global fiber laser market is segmented based on various parameters such as type, application, and region. Based on fiber laser type, the market is classified into infrared fiber laser, ultraviolet fiber laser, ultrafast fiber laser, and visible fiber laser. Based on application, the market is divided into high power, marking, fine processing, and micro processing. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Type

– Infrared Fiber Laser

– Ultraviolet Fiber Laser

– Ultrafast Fiber Laser

– – – Picosecond Fiber Laser

– – – Femtosecond Fiber Laser

– Visible Fiber Laser

– – – Quasi-CW Green Fiber Laser

– – – Nanosecond Fiber Laser

By Application

– High Power

– – Cutting

– – – – Flat Sheet Cutting

– – – – Tube Cutting

– – – – 3D Cutting

– – Welding & Others

– – – – Power Train

– – – – Tube Welding

– – – – Car Body Scanner Welding

– – – – Car Body Seam Welding/Brazing

– – – – Others

– Marking

– Fine Processing

– Micro Processing

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

– Amonics Ltd.

– Apollo Instruments Inc.

– Coherent Inc.

– IPG Photonics Corporation

– Jenoptik Laser GmbH

– CY Laser SRL

– NKT Photonics A/S

– Quantel Group

– TRUMPF

– Toptica Photonics AG

