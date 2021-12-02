Global 3D Display Growth Potential Report 2019
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-3d-display-growth-potential-report-2019
3D display or three dimensional display provides three dimensional visualization and displays images with depth perception. However, to get a better depth experience, the images from 3D display should be viewed with special 3D glasses. 3D display is an emerging technology and adopted increasingly for various applications such as gaming, video, education, photography and defence among others.
The HMD product segment is anticipated to witness significant growth at a CAGR of over 25.0% from 2017 to 2025. The growth of the segment can be attributed to advancements in the technology and lower prices of these displays
The OLED segment is projected to post a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of OLED displays in numerous electronic devices such as TV, smartphones, tablets, and laptops
TV was the most prominent application segment in 2016, representing closet to 75.0% of the overall market revenue. Consumer electronics manufacturers (CEMs) are trying to enhance viewing experience of users by incorporating 3D display technologies
The global 3D Display market is valued at 49200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 203400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on 3D Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sony Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
LG Electronics
Samsung Electronics
Toshiba Corporation
Sharp Corporation
AU Optronics
HannStar? Display Corporation
Innolux Corporation
Universal Display Corporation
ViewSonic Corporation amon
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
DLP
PDP
OLED
LED
Segment by Application
TV
Smartphones
Monitor
Mobile computing devices
Projectors
HMD
Others
