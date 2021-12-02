Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-application-specific-integrated-circuit-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025
An application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) is a kind of integrated circuit that is specially built for a specific application or purpose. Compared to a programmable logic device or a standard logic integrated circuit, an ASIC can improve speed because it is specifically designed to do one thing and it does this one thing well. It can also be made smaller and use less electricity. The disadvantage of this circuit is that it can be more expensive to design and manufacture, particularly if only a few units are needed.
An ASIC can be found in almost any electronic device and its uses can range from custom rendering of images to sound conversion. Because ASICs are all custom-made and thus only available to the company that designed them, they are considered to be proprietary technology.
The emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence also boost the market growth.
The increasing scope of service-oriented architecture is boosting the application development market growth to a large extent. The service-oriented architecture is widely used among organizations. It is involved in web-based applications in which the user can work on multiple implementation platforms.
The global Application Specific Integrated Circuit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Application Specific Integrated Circuit volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Application Specific Integrated Circuit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)
Microsoft Corp. (U.S.)
Oracle Corp. (U.S.)
SAP SE (Germany)
Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.)
Alphabet Inc. (U.S.)
ServiceNow, Inc. (U.S.)
CA Technology Inc. (U.S.)
Compuware Corp. (U.S.)
Fujitsu Ltd (Japan)
HCL Tech (India)
Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)
Wipro LTD (India)
NEC Corp. (Japan)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Full-Custom ASICS
Semi-Custom ASICs
Platform ASICs
Segment by Application
IT
Telecommunications
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-application-specific-integrated-circuit-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Electronics & Semiconductor market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Electronics & Semiconductor markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Electronics & Semiconductor Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Electronics & Semiconductor market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Electronics & Semiconductor market
- Challenges to market growth for Electronics & Semiconductor manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Electronics & Semiconductor Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com