In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-application-specific-integrated-circuit-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025



An application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) is a kind of integrated circuit that is specially built for a specific application or purpose. Compared to a programmable logic device or a standard logic integrated circuit, an ASIC can improve speed because it is specifically designed to do one thing and it does this one thing well. It can also be made smaller and use less electricity. The disadvantage of this circuit is that it can be more expensive to design and manufacture, particularly if only a few units are needed.

An ASIC can be found in almost any electronic device and its uses can range from custom rendering of images to sound conversion. Because ASICs are all custom-made and thus only available to the company that designed them, they are considered to be proprietary technology.

The emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence also boost the market growth.

The increasing scope of service-oriented architecture is boosting the application development market growth to a large extent. The service-oriented architecture is widely used among organizations. It is involved in web-based applications in which the user can work on multiple implementation platforms.

The global Application Specific Integrated Circuit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Application Specific Integrated Circuit volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Application Specific Integrated Circuit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corp. (U.S.)

Oracle Corp. (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.)

Alphabet Inc. (U.S.)

ServiceNow, Inc. (U.S.)

CA Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Compuware Corp. (U.S.)

Fujitsu Ltd (Japan)

HCL Tech (India)

Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)

Wipro LTD (India)

NEC Corp. (Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Full-Custom ASICS

Semi-Custom ASICs

Platform ASICs

Segment by Application

IT

Telecommunications

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-application-specific-integrated-circuit-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com