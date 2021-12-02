Global Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Development Overview 2019
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-artificial-industrial-in-manufacturing-development-overview-2019
Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing usually refers to the application of artificial intelligence to industry. Unlike general artificial intelligence which is a frontier research discipline to build computerized systems that perform tasks requiring human intelligence, industrial AI is more concerned with the application of such technologies to address industrial pain-points for customer value creation, productivity improvement, and insight discovery.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is just now finding its niche in manufacturing, as the technology matures and costs drop—and as manufacturers discover applications for which AI algorithms can make complex decisions. And as it becomes ubiquitous, the future of artificial intelligence in manufacturing is already becoming feasible in emerging markets; showcasing better sensory capabilities; and, off the factory floor, predicting what will be needed and when.
AI certainly is making robots more capable and easier for humans to collaborate with. But it will have an impact in areas that have nothing to do with robotics. In the supply chain, for example, algorithms can perceive patterns of demand for products across time, geographic markets, and socioeconomic segments while accounting for macroeconomic cycles, political developments, and even weather patterns. The output can be a projection of market demand, which in turn could drive raw material sourcing, human staffing, financing decisions, inventory, maintenance of equipment, and energy consumption.
The growth of this market is driven by growing usage of big data technology and industrial IoT in the manufacturing industry, extensive usage of robotics, increased in usage of computer vision technology by manufacturing companies, cross-industry partnerships, and significant increase in venture capital investments.
The global Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Intel Corporation
Siemens AG
IBM Corporation
Alphabet Inc
Microsoft Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc
General Electric Company
Data RPM, Sight Machine
General Vision, Inc
Rockwell, Automation Inc
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hardware
Software
Segment by Application
Semiconductor and Electronics
Energy and Power
Pharmaceuticals
Automobile
Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing
Food and Beverages
Others (Textiles & Aerospace)
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-artificial-industrial-in-manufacturing-development-overview-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Electronics & Semiconductor market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Electronics & Semiconductor markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Electronics & Semiconductor Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Electronics & Semiconductor market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Electronics & Semiconductor market
- Challenges to market growth for Electronics & Semiconductor manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Electronics & Semiconductor Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com