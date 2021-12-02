In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automatic-content-recognition-market-insight-and-professional-survey-report-2019



Automatic content recognition (ACR) is an identification technology to recognize content played on a media device or present in a media file. Devices containing ACR support enable users to quickly obtain additional information about the content they have just experienced without any user-based input or search efforts.

Smart TV’s, mobile screens,wearables and increased adoption of automatic content recognition technology by media and entertainment companies for broadcast monitoring and audience measurement are driving the automatic content recognition market.

High usage of technology such as watermarking or fingerprinting is aiding the market growth.

The global Automatic Content Recognition market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automatic Content Recognition volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automatic Content Recognition market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arcsoft, Inc. (U.S.)

Digimarc Corporation (U.S.)

Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal)

Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands)

Clarifai Inc. (U.S.)

DataScouting (Greece)

Google, Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Vobile, Inc. (U.S.)

iPharro Media GmbH (Germany)

Viscovery Pte Ltd. (Taiwan)

VoiceBace, Inc. (U.S.)

Nuance communications (U.S.)

Mufin GmBH (Germany)

Shazam Entertainment Ltd. (U.K.)

ACRCloud (China)

Audible Magic Corporation (U.S)

Civolution (U.S.)

Enswers, Inc. (South Korea)

Gracenote, Inc. (U.S.)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Audio, Video, & Image Recognition

Voice & Speech Recognition

Real time Content Analytics

Security and Copyright Management

Segment by Application

Media & Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

E-commerce

Education& Healthcare

Automotive

IT & telecommunication

Defense & Public Safety

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automatic-content-recognition-market-insight-and-professional-survey-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com