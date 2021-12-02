Global AVR Series Microcontrollers Industry Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

AVR is a family of microcontrollers developed since 1996 by Atmel, these are modified Harvard architecture 8-bit RISC single-chip microcontrollers. AVR was one of the first microcontroller families to use on-chip flash memory for program storage, as opposed to one-time programmable ROM, EPROM, or EEPROM used by other microcontrollers at the time.

AVR microcontrollers find many applications as embedded systems. They are especially common in hobbyist and educational embedded applications, popularized by their inclusion in many of the Arduino line of open hardware development boards.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Analog Devices Inc.

Texas Instruments

Infineon

NXP

Microchip

Atmel

ON Semiconductor

IDT (Integrated Device Technology)

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba

ZiLOG

Maxim Integrated

WIZnet

VORAGO Technologies

Cypress Semiconductor

Silicon Laboratories

GHI Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

4 Bit

8 Bit

16 Bit

32 Bit

Segment by Application

Communicate

Building

Industrial Automation

Medical

Others

