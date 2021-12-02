Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Sizes 2019
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Biometric authentication is the process of comparing data for the person’s characteristics to that person’s biometric “template” in order to determine resemblance. The reference model is first store in a database or a secure portable element like a smart card. The data stored is then compared to the person’s biometric data to be authenticated. Here it is the person’s identity which is being verified.
Biometric identification consists of determining the identity of a person. The aim is to capture an item of biometric data from this person. It can be a photo of their face, a record of their voice, or an image of their fingerprint. This data is then compared to the biometric data of several other persons kept in a database.
Growing Popularity of Wearable Technology, Increasing Adoption of E-Commerce Services, Provision of Second/Third Level of Security Using Multimodal Biometric Authentication Systems, Increasing Government Support through Organizations such as DHS (Homeland Security), Increasing Adoption of Biometric Authentication in Banking And Healthcare Sector (E-Banking And Mobile Payments) and Increased Security & Convenience for Consumers.
The global Biometric Authentication & Identification market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Biometric Authentication & Identification volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biometric Authentication & Identification market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Safran (France)
NEC (Japan)
Thales (France)
Fujitsu (Japan)
ASSA ABLOY (Sweden)
Precise Biometrics (Sweden)
Aware (US)
Secunet Security Networks (Germany)
Cross Match Technologies (US)
Stanley Black & Decker (France)
Cognitec Systems (Germany),
Daon (US)
Facebanx (UK)
BIO-key International (US)
Securiport (US)
M2SYS Technology (US)
Suprema (South Korea)
Qualcomm (US)
Fulcrum Biometrics (US)
VASCO Data Security International (US)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hardware
Software
Segment by Application
Government
Military and defense
Healthcare
Banking and finance
Consumer electronics
Security (residential security and commercial security)
Travel and Immigration
Automotive
Others (utility, industrial, and entertainment)
