Global Biometric PoS Terminals Market Sizes 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A point of sale terminal (POS terminal) is an electronic device used to process card payments at retail locations.

A POS terminal generally does the following: Reads the information off a customer’s credit or debit card. Checks whether the funds in a customer’s bank account are sufficient.

The global Biometric PoS Terminals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biometric PoS Terminals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biometric PoS Terminals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bitel

Biyo

Crossmatch

DERMALOG Identification Systems

EKEMP INTERNATIONAL

Fujitsu

Ingenico Group

M2SYS

PayTango

OT-Morpho

SmartMetric

Sthaler

Verifone

Zvetco Biometrics

Zwipe

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fingerprint Scanner

Palm Vein Scanner

Segment by Application

Restaurant

Retail

Logistics

Industrial

Medical and Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Financial

Others

