Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Market Growth Rises By 2019-2025: Industry, Size, Demand, and Revenue
MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Drip Irrigation Pipe Market Research Report 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.
Drip irrigation pipe is a component of the irrigation system which has the potential to save water and nutrients by allowing water to drip slowly to the roots of plants, either from above the soil surface or buried below the surface.
This study presents the Drip Irrigation Pipe production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In Global (United States, European Union and China) market, the following companies are covered:
Jain Irrigation Systems
Netafim
Rain Bird Corporation
The Toro Company
EPC Industries
Eurodrip
Hunter Industries
Rivulis Irrigation
Chinadrip Irrigation
Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation
Antelco
Elgo Irrigation
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
Market Segment by Product Type
Field Crops
Fruits and Nuts
Vegetable Crops
Other Crops
Market Segment by Application
Surface Drip Irrigation
Subsurface Drip Irrigation
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drip Irrigation Pipe are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
