Global Excimer Lasers Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019

An excimer laser, also known as exciplex laser, is one of the form of ultraviolet laser which is has major applications in the production of microelectronic equipment and devices, eye surgery, semiconductor based integrated chips or circuits and micromachining. An excimer laser primarily consists of reactive gas, for instance chlorine or fluorine along with noble gas, for example, krypton, argon, xenon.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Coherent(The US)

Alcon (The US)

Wavelength Opto-Electronic(Singapore)

NIDEK (Japan)

AMS Technologies AG (Germany)

Laser 2000 GmbH (Germany)

Radiant Dyes Laser & Accessoires(Germany)

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems(Switzerland)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Less than 200 nm

200 nm – 300 nm

More than 300 nm

Segment by Application

Industrial Equipment

Aerospace and Military

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

