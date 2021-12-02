Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Industry Professional Report 2019
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Flexible printed circuit boards are widely used in an array of electronic devices that have complex circuitry. Besides efficient interconnectivity solutions, flexible PCBs offer another benefit viz. reduced system maintenance. Compact in size, flexible PCBs also reduce the entire costs of interconnectivity solutions.
The demand for flexible printed circuit boards by manufacturers of smartphones, other mobile devices, LCD display, connectivity antennas, and rechargeable batteries, is currently on the rise. With exploding consumer electronics sector, soaring popularity of IoT, and growing applications in the automotive sector are identified to be the key factors that are likely to hold a positive impact on the sales of FPCBs in near future. Quality performance and high packaging flexibility of flexible PCBs will continue to make them highly preferred interconnectivity solutions in near future.
Surging adoption of multilayer FPCBs and increasing use of rigid-flex FPCBs are likely to be among the most prominent trends in the global flexible printed circuit boards market. The demand for automated robots is evidently increasing, indicating lucrative growth opportunities to emerge for key market players over the next decade. Innovation in fabrication technology and circuit materials is expected to push the market further.
The global Flexible Printed Circuit Board market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Flexible Printed Circuit Board volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flexible Printed Circuit Board market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Zhen Ding Technology
NOK Corporation
Fujikura
Interflex
Young Poong
FLEXium Interconnect
Multi-Fineline Electronix
ICHIA Technologies
SEMCO
Daeduck
Unimicron
Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board
Kingboard Chemical Holdings
Multek
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Single-Sided FPCBs
Double-Sided FPCBs
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Electronics
Automotive Electronics
Others
