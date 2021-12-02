Global Gaming Peripherals Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Gaming Peripherals market status and forecast, categorizes the global Gaming Peripherals market size (value & volume) by Key Companies, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
The global Gaming Peripherals market was valued at 2562 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3721 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.48% during 2019-2025.
Top Gaming Peripherals Players Covered in This report
Razer
Logitech G (ASTRO)
Turtle Beach
Corsair
Sennheiser
Plantronics
SteelSeries
Mad Catz
ROCCAT
QPAD
Thrustmaster
HyperX
Tt eSPORTS
Cooler Master
ZOWIE
Sharkoon
Trust
Microsoft
Market Breakdown by Type
Gaming Mouse
Gaming Keyboards
Headset
Controllers
Others
Market Breakdown by Application
Personal
Commercial
Market Breakdown by Regions
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
