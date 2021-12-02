Global Home Entertainment Market Size study by Product and Regional Forecasts 2019-2027 | LG , Samsung Electronics , Yamaha , Bose , Sony  , Pioneer , JBL

A comprehensive research study on “Global Home Entertainment Market Analysis to 2027″”, introduced by Premium Market Insights classifies the Global Home Entertainment Market

Analysis to 2027″ in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

Global Home Entertainment Market valued approximately 212.7 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.35% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Home Entertainment Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Home entertainment is the application of technology and the arts for private amusement and enjoyment. The proliferation of the microprocessor and digital media has produced a wide variety of innovative technologies for home entertainment. Digital entertainment systems now found in many homes include portable compact disc (CD) players for listening to music, digital versatile disc (DVD) players for movies and music videos, digital cameras, and game consoles. People also increasingly use personal computers networked to the Internet for games and chats. Increase in digitization of electronic goods, rapid innovations in existing products, decline in prices of entertainment products, and increase in tech-savvy urban population in developing countries. are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. In addition, advances in mobile, video and wireless technologies is the major factor which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the coming years.

Further, home entertainment saves money, it is convenient, it creates perfect atmosphere for individual’s home and many more. These benefits are also propelling the demand of Home Entertainments among its end-users across the world. However, high cost of switching to new technology and increase in consumer shift toward mobile platforms are the factors which limiting the market growth of Home Entertainment over the coming years.

The regional analysis of Global Home Entertainment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/dominant region in the global Home Entertainment market due to increasing disposable income of the individuals and rising urbanization in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow in the Home Entertainment market over the forecasted period. North America is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Top Key Players of this Report

LG Electronics , Samsung Electronics , Yamaha , Bose , Sony , Pioneer , JBL , Cambridge Audio , Sennheiser , Definitive Technology , Focal Dimension

Denon Electronics , Harman International , JVC Kenwood ,Panasonic , Polk Audio , Qualcomm Technologies , Sonos

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

– Audio Equipment

– Video Devices

– Gaming Consoles

– Others

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Home Entertainment Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Home Entertainment Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Home Entertainment Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Home Entertainment Market, by Product

Chapter 6. Home Entertainment Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

