Global LED Secondary Lens Growth Potential Report 2019

In photography, a secondary lens or accessory lens is a lens designed to be used in conjunction with another lens, called the primary lens. A secondary lens may be designed to be used either in front of the primary lens, between it and the subject, or behind the primary lens, between it and the film.

Secondary lenses are typically simpler in mechanical design than other photographic lenses. Normally but not always there is no provision for control of focus or aperture, as these are achieved by the controls on the primary lens.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ledlink Optics

Carclo Optics

Auer Lighting

LEDIL Oy

FRAEN Corporation

GAGGIONE (Lednlight)

Bicom Optics

Darkoo Optics

Aether systems Inc

B&M Optics Co

ShenZhen Likeda Optical

HENGLI Optical

Brightlx Limited

Kunrui Optical

FORTECH

Chun Kuang Optics

Wuxi Kinglux Glass Lens

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PMMA LED Secondary Lens

PC LED Secondary Lens

Glass LED Secondary Lens

Others

Segment by Application

Street Lighting

Commercial Lighting

Architectural Lighting

Indoor Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Others

