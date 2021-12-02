Global Light Guide Plate for LCTV Regional Outlook 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Light Guide Plate is an acrylic panel typically made from pure PMMA resin. PMMA is extremely transparent, highly weather resistant, and lasts longer than 30 years on average. On the bottom of the panel a matrix of lines can be etched, called V-Cutting, dots can be printed, a combination of both, or particulates are added into the panel itself. The purpose of all methods is to direct light out the front.

The light guide plate industry for LCD TVs is highly concentrated. The top three global companies (account for nearly 50% of the global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mitsubishi Riyang

Chimei

Fensheng Opto-electronics

Sumitomo Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Kuraray

Seronics

S. Polytech Co., Ltd

Global Lighting Technologies

Entire

Kolon Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Print LGP

Print-less LGP

Segment by Application

< 40 inch LCTV

40-50 inch LCTV

50-70 inch LCTV

>70 inch LCTV

