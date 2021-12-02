Global Smart Eyewear Technology Market Research and Forecast 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Smart Eyewear Technology are wearable computer glasses that add information alongside or to what the wearer sees. Like other computers, smart glasses may collect information from internal or external sensors. It may control or retrieve data from other instruments or computers. It may support wireless technologies like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS.

The major factor driving the growth of the market is increasing adoption of virtual reality technologies. Rising demand for smart devices enabled with AR and VR technologies are expected to propel the growth of the market in the future. AR and VR devices are expected to be valued at around USD 95 billion by 2025. Considering these factors smart eyewear technology market is expected to reach around USD 63,650.Million.

Google

Sony Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Epson America

Lumus

Vuzix Corporation

Meta Company

Optinvent SA

Osterhout Design Group

Kopin Corporation

Lenovo

Recon Instruments

Samsung Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Head-Mounted Displays

Assisted Reality Glasses

Mixed Reality Holographic Displays

Smart Helmets

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Enterprise and Industrial Applications

Others

