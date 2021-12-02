Global Soundbar Market : Emerging Industry Trends & Global Future Forecasts and Top Companies like – Samsung , Vizio , Yamaha, Sony, LG, Philips, Panasonic, Sharp, Bose, Polk Audio, Harman, JVC, Sonos, Canton, Xiaomi

Global Soundbar Market is valued approximately USD 3.14 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.53% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A soundbar is a single cabinet loudspeaker that produces surround sound. It occupies minimal space and can be mounted on the wall. It eliminates the need for multiple sound boxes and any external wiring to interconnect satellite speakers. The soundbar is widely used for enhancing the sound quality of audio tracks playing on TV sets, laptops or computers, mobile phones, and music players. The soundbar not only produces the 3D sound effects, but the use of latest technology makes it ideal for the production of even volume also. The technology has also resulted in the no or less wire concept, which ensures minimum one wire cord of the soundbar; and it looks forward to the easy connectivity with the built-in Bluetooth software or through the Wi-Fi. Reduction in raw material cost associated to the soundbar is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Increase in events and parties in various industries such as corporate, sports, film industry, and others is the factor that offers growth opportunities. Also, growing adoption of computer systems and television along with increasing number of smart homes is contributing towards growth of global Soundbar market. Furthermore, advancements in technology and increasing disposable income is also the major factor that aiding the growth in the global market.

Top Key Players of this Report

Samsung , Vizio , Yamaha, Sony, LG, Philips, Panasonic, Sharp, Bose, Polk Audio, Harman, JVC, Sonos, Canton, Xiaomi

The regional analysis of global Soundbar market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of soundbars among its end-users in the region. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Soundbar market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to rising disposable income of the individuals among individuals across the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

2 Channel

2.1 Channel

5.2 Channel

Others

By Application:

Music

TV

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Soundbar Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Soundbar Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Soundbar Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Soundbar Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Global Soundbar Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Global Soundbar Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

