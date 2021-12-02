Global Special Copper Clad Laminate Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Special copper clad laminates are mainly high-speed/high-frequency boards and package substrates, including: BT/epoxy glass fiber board, modified FR-4 (low CTE and low Dk/Df), PPO modified epoxy board, BT-like board , PTFE board, hydrocarbon board, PI / fiberglass board. Special CCL applications: IC carrier board, high speed digital, RF wireless, space, test

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rogers

Mitsubishi Gas

Hitachi Chemical

Isola

Park Electrochemical

Panasonic Electrician

Doosan Electronics

TACONIC

NAN YA PLASTICS

SYTECH

Taiwan Union Technology Corporation (TUC)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

BT/epoxy fiberglass cloth board

Modified FR-4 (low CTE and low Dk/Df)

PPO modified epoxy board

BT-like board

PTFE board

Hydrocarbon board

PI/glass fiber cloth board

Segment by Application

IC Carrier Board

High Speed Digital

RF Wireless

Space

Test

