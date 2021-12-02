Hospital Supplies market with Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2027

The global hospital supplies market accounted to US$ 37.9 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 101.0 Bn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, rise in influence of hospital acquired infections and growing government healthcare expenditure. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio and increasing number of surgical procedures performed are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Hospital acquired infections affects the patients not only during their stay in the hospitals, but also post patient’s discharge from hospitals. Moreover, these occupational infections are observed to be common in within the hospital and nursing staff too. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hundreds of millions of patients are affected by healthcare associated infections every year leading to significant morbidity and mortality around the world. The WHO Healthcare Associated Infections fact sheet of 2016 suggests that of every 100 hospitalized patients at a given time, 7 in the developed countries and 10 in developing countries acquires at least one hospital acquired infection.

Leading Hospital Supplies Market Players:

3M Healthcare

Braun Melsungen AG

BD

Cardinal Health

Terumo Medical Corporation

Boston Scientific Group

Nipro Medical Corporation

Baxter

Smiths Medical

GE Healthcare

The global hospital supplies market based on type is segmented into syringes, patient examination devices, mobility aids and transportation equipment, operating room equipment, sterilization and disinfectant equipment and disposable hospital supplies. In 2018, the disposable hospital supplies segment held the largest share of the market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to high demand for hospital disposables and growing number of multispecialty hospitals. Moreover, the syringes segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 12.7% during the forecast period.

The syringes market bifurcated into generalized syringes and specialized syringes. In 2018, the generalized syringes market held the largest market share.The specialized syringes market further subdivided into insulin syringes, allergy syringes, tuberculin syringes and other syringes.

The target audience for the report on the Hospital Supplies market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global hospital supplies industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:

2019: Safe-T- Lance Plus safety lancets from Smiths Medical provide retractable safety technology for capillary blood sampling. Automatic retraction reduces needlestick injuries and cross-contamination exposure.

2018: Smiths Medical announced launched of its three products EchoGlo Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB) Needles and Catheters, CADD Infusion Systems with NRFit Connector and CADD-Solis Ambulatory Infusion Pump at the annual meeting American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Management Medicine, New York.

2017: Cardinal Health completed the acquisition of Medtronic’s Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis and Nutritional Insufficiency business for $6.1 billion

