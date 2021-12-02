Image Recognition Market – Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Image Recognition Market Overview:

Image recognition technology detects and identifies objects and features in a digital image and works with the help of various types of algorithms, such as pattern matching and gradient matching, optical character recognition, and face recognition. It has numerous applications such as publishing, traffic management, advertising, e-commerce, and security. Image recognition system uses the data shared by users through various platforms such as social networks, apps, and websites. It uses a technology that detects places, people, items, buildings, logos, and various variables in image with the help of artificial intelligence. Companies are using huge digital data to bring better and niftier facilities to customers. Image recognition is used to perform several machine-based visual tasks, which include performing image content search and guiding autonomous robots, labeling the content of images with meta-tags, self-driving cars, and accident avoidance systems, and others.

The market is driven by factors such as ongoing technological advancements in image recognition and rise in demand for image recognition applications in media, retail, and marketing. However, high product cost coupled with image recognition system act as major deterrents to the market growth. Furthermore, surge in need for using data analytics is believed to create significant demand for the image recognition market. Besides, rise in adoption of facial recognition access systems as compared to card systems in residences and industries provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global image recognition market is segmented based on deployment mode, component, industry verticals, technology, applications, and regions. Based on deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on premise. In terms of component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and service. In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into object detection, QR/barcode recognition, facial recognition, pattern recognition, and optical character recognition. Based on application, scanning & imaging, security & surveillance, image search, augmented reality, marketing & advertisement. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global image recognition market is dominated by the key players such as IBM Corporation, Imagga Technologies Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, LTU technologies, Catchoom Technologies S.L., and Intel Corporation.

Image Recognition Key Market Segments:

By Deployment Mode

On premise

Cloud

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Others

By Technology

Object Detection

QR/Barcode Recognition

Facial Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

By Application

Scanning & Imaging

Security & Surveillance

Image Search

Augmented Reality

Marketing & Advertising

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Singapore

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

Imagga Technologies Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

LTU technologies

Catchoom Technologies S.L.

Intel Corporation

