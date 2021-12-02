In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Soaring at 11.2% CAGR to 2023 | EchoStar Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment, Gogo, Honeywell International, Kymeta Corporation, Panasonic Corporation

In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market by Type (Hardware, Services (Connectivity service, Entertainment service)), Connectivity Technology (Satellite and Air-to-ground connectivity)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

The global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market was valued at $3,311 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $6,248 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2023. In 2017, North America accounted for the highest share in the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market.

In-flight entertainment and connectivity includes services such as video streaming, text messaging, and internet browsing that airliners offer to air passengers on-board. Further, IFEC services are device-agnostic—which can support any portable devices such as tablet, smartphone, and laptops—that enable air passengers to download IFE content on their personal electronic device (PED), which eliminates the need for the use of seat-back video.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: EchoStar Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kymeta Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, SITA (OnAir), Thales Group, Thikom Solutions Inc., and ViaSat Inc.

The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is segmented on the basis of type, connectivity technology, and geography. Based on type, the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is bifurcated into hardware and services. Among the types, the hardware segment contributed the maximum market share in 2015, owing to the deployment of advanced networking systems and other systems such as electronic devices by airlines especially in the emerging markets.

Currently, among connectivity technologies, the air-to-ground (A2G) networking technology is leading the market. However, by the end of 2023, the satellite segment is projected to surpass the air-to-ground segment owing to increase in airliners’ spending on deployment of satellites networking technology to offer uninterrupted and high speed Internet services to air passengers.

The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among regions, North America dominated the market owing large number of connected aircraft in the region. In addition, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 21.0% during the forecast period, owing to significant increase in number of connected aircraft and air passengers.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis on the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is provided in the report.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the in-flight entertainment and connectivity industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided in the report to determine the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market size and potential.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 IN-FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT & CONNECTIVITY MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 IN-FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT & CONNECTIVITY MARKET, BY CONNECTIVITY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 6 IN-FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT & CONNECTIVITY MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

