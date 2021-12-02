India Hydrogen Market Share, Future Expectations, Growth, Market Outlook by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” India Hydrogen Market by Delivery Mode (Captive and Merchant), Technology (Steam Methane Reforming, Partial Oxidation of Oil, Coal Gasification, Methanol Reforming, Ammonia Cracking, and Electrolysis of Water), and End User (Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Metal Processing, Glass Industry, Edible Fats and Oils, Energy, and Others) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the India and regional/market. The India Hydrogen Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Hydrogen is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, non-toxic, and a highly combustible diatomic gas used in various industries across numerous domains. Hydrogen has been used as a fuel for many decades, as it exhibits excellent properties that include carbon-free fuel, non-toxicity, safe production and storage, secure transport, easy production from many different sources, and an exceptionally clean source of energy. The India hydrogen market was valued at $50 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $81 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

The demand for hydrogen in India is on the rise, as India has always been an energy-deficient country. Furthermore, Indian economy and population have been continuously growing, which proves challenging for the government to provide energy to such an economy. The sole dependency on petroleum and natural gas for energy is clearly not the solution for an emerging economy, such as India. The growth in practicability of hydrogen fuel cells has significant implications, particularly for the developing countries, such as India. These fuel cells use both oxygen and hydrogen to provide clean energy, which creates an opportunity to provide clean energy to millions of Indians, thereby reducing the energy supply-demand gap.

There is a growth in demand for hydrogen in the end-user industries, such as petroleum refining processes, metal processing, and others. Furthermore, the use of hydrogen in power generation and stringent environmental regulations towards a cleaner form of energy drive the Indian hydrogen market growth. However, the high transportation cost and stagnant prices act as a restraint to the Indian hydrogen market. The use of liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) technologies for storage and transportation of hydrogen have created better opportunities for the growth of the market.

The report segments the India hydrogen market based on delivery mode, technology, end user, and region. On the basis of the delivery mode, the market is divided into captive and merchant. By technology, the market is categorized into steam methane reforming, partial oxidation of oil, coal gasification, methanol reforming, ammonia cracking, and electrolysis of water. As per end user, the market is classified into chemical, petroleum refining, metal processing, glass industry, edible fats and oils, energy, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North India, South India, Western India, and East India.

The key players operating in the market include Praxair India Private Limited, Linde India Limited, INOX Air Products, Bhuruka Gases Limited, Air Liquide India, Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Limited, DCW Limited (DCW), TATA Chemicals Limited, and GHCL Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Porters five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and the future scenario of the India hydrogen market from 2018 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major regions are mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the India market.

– An in-depth analysis of the current R&D within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Delivery Mode

– Captive

– Merchant

By Technology

– Steam Methane Reforming

– Partial Oxidation of Oil

– Coal Gasification

– Methanol Reforming

– Ammonia Cracking

– Electrolysis of Water

By End User

– Chemical

– Petroleum Refining

– Metal Processing

– Glass Industry

– Edible Fats and Oils

– Energy

– Others

By Region

– North India

– South India

– Western India

– East India

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market share analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in demand for hydrogen in end user industry

3.5.1.2. Use of hydrogen in power generation

3.5.1.3. Stringent environmental regulations towards cleaner form of energy

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High transportation & storage cost

3.5.2.2. Stagnant pricing

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. LOHC technologies for storage and transportation of hydrogen

3.6. India hydrogen demand through H2 refueling stations prediction

3.7. Fuel cell vehicles hydrogen consumption: market prediction

3.8. Potential for SMR to replace the supplies

3.9. Price comparison of each method of region-wise hydrogen supplies, 2017

3.10. Current volume by percentage of different modes of hydrogen supply, 2017

CHAPTER 4: INDIA HYDROGEN MARKET, BY DELIVERY MODE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Captive

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast (production and consumption)

4.2.3. Market volume and forecast (production and consumption)

4.3. Merchant

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast (production and volume)

4.3.3. Market volume and forecast (production and consumption)

4.3.4. Merchant hydrogen by delivery mode

4.3.4.1. Pipeline

4.3.4.2. Cylinder and bulk tanks

4.3.4.3. Trucks

CHAPTER 5: INDIA HYDROGEN MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Overview

5.2. Steam methane reforming

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market volume and forecast (production and consumption)

5.3. Partial oxidation of oil

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market volume and forecast (production and consumption)

5.4. Coal Gasification

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market volume and forecast (production and consumption)

5.5. Electrolysis of Water

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market volume and forecast (production and consumption)

5.6. Methanol Reforming

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.6.3. Market volume and forecast (production and consumption)

5.7. Ammonia Cracking

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast

5.7.3. Market volume and forecast (production and consumption)

CHAPTER 6: INDIA HYDROGEN MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.2. Chemical

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market volume and forecast (production and consumption)

6.3. Petroleum refining

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market volume and forecast (production and consumption)

6.4. Metal processing

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market volume and forecast (production and consumption)

6.5. Glass Industry

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market volume and forecast (production and consumption)

6.6. Edible fats and oil

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast

6.6.3. Market volume and forecast (production and consumption)

Continue…



