Insulin Pens market with Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2027

The global insulin pens market is expected to reach US$ 8,286.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,957.0 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019-2027.

The Asia Pacific insulin pens market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth is contributed majorly by driving factors such as a significant rise in the prevalence of diabetes across the countries, rise in the government support for diabetes care. In addition, the market players are also supporting diabetes care in the countries through creating awareness and various initiatives.

Get Sample Report At: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004650/

The emerging markets in the developing countries are the major factor which is giving a better opportunity for the major players to expand their business. These are becoming a primary reason for the market growth in the forecast period. The developed countries depend on a healthcare model in which healthcare professions treat medical conditions with the help of medications and surgeries. However, in developing countries, more focus is on holistic and conventional treatment methods in large scale. Significant differences between developed and developing countries are resources like money, infrastructure, skilled workforce, education, and products. Healthcare in developing countries is undergoing rapid changes. The healthcare systems in those countries are facing challenges such as the burden of rising and aging populations, and with it, the delivery of adequate healthcare to the masses. Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) are among the fastest growing economies of the world. Thus, with the increasing healthcare industry and increasing government initiatives, the demand for insulin pens is expected to increase in the developing economies.

Leading Insulin Pens Market Players:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Owen Mumford

Sanofi

Ypsomed AG

Biocon

Companion Medical

BERLIN CHEMIE AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Pendiq GmbH

Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

The insulin pens market on the basis of product type is segmented in to disposable and reusable. In 2018, the disposable segment held the largest market share of 62.6% of the insulin pens market, by product type. The disposable insulin pens are expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the advantages offered by these type that include ease of use, low cost, less threat of needle-stick infection, and others. The similar segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.0% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to its rising usage as pre-filled cartridges in the newly launched insulin dosages by leading pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The target audience for the report on the Insulin Pens market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

Buy Report At:- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004650/

Product launches and expansions were observed as the most adopted strategy in global insulin pens industry. For instance, in April 2016, Emperra GmbH launched a new Bluetooth insulin pen model. The new ESYSTA BT pen is equipped with a Bluetooth interface and transfers the injected insulin doses directly to the patient’s digital blood glucose diary. Thus, the innovative product launch move by the company is likely to boost up the growth of its own and is likely to contribute to the market in the coming future.

About Us:-

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us:-

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.theinsightpartners.com