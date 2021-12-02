Mobile Application Development Platforms Market 2023 by Technology and Top Key Players- Dropsource, HubSpot Mobile App, IBM Rational Application Developer for WebSphere, Kony and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Mobile Application Development Platforms Market – Trends Analysis, Product Usability Profiles & Forecasts to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Mobile Application Development Platforms Market



he global mobile application development platforms market to grow from USD 1208.63 million in 2016 to USD 6967.92 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.44%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year, while the forecast period is up-to 2023.

The major forces driving the growth of the mobile application development platforms market include the increased adoption of byod trend and mobile workforce and increased use of mobile devops and applications. Moreover, emergence of cloud technology and mobile technology is also one of the factors that is driving the market growth. However certain factors such as the security concern may hinder the market growth. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity such as the security concern. The possible challenges for the market growth are maintaining backend integration, and lack of talent and maintenance of team cost. But key players in the market are overcoming the challenges with continual improvement and innovation.

The report features a competitive scenario of the mobile application development platforms market and provides inclusive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. Key products profiled in the study are Dropsource, HubSpot Mobile App, IBM Rational Application Developer for WebSphere, Kony AppPlatform, Oracle Mobile Application Framework, QuickBase Rapid Application Development Platform, TIBCO Spotfire, Visual LANSA, WaveMaker Rapid, and Zoho AppCreator.



Based on industry, the global mobile application development platforms market is studied across aerospace & defense, banking, financial services & insurance, consumer goods & retail, education, energy & utilities, government, healthcare & life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality. Based on geography, the global mobile application development platforms market is studied across Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.



Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of mobile application development platforms market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast. We also have highlighted future trends in the mobile application development platforms market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis of mobile application development platforms market brings an insight on the product usability profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights features & pricing, informant reviews of the key products in the market.



Reasons to Buy:

The mobile application development platforms market research study reveals hidden insights and dynamic, which in turn helps the players in the ecosystem take better strategic decisions. The firms looking for purchasing the global mobile application development platforms market research report could look for following prospects on their way to better understand the market that can aid further decision making and possibly identify the best opportunities to exploit.

> Evaluate the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the report and analyze the mobile application development platforms market penetration with respect to industries and geographies.

> Evaluate the key vendors in the mobile application development platforms market in terms of products satisfaction and business strategy. This helps identify consumer preferences and understand its current position in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix.

> Evaluates the key vendors and deeply analyze competitive landscape, revenue pockets, market trends, growth prospects, pain points, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities of the mobile application development platforms market.



Table of Content:

1. Preface

2. Research & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

5. Global Mobile Application Development Platforms Market, by Industry

6. Global Mobile Application Development Platforms Market, by Geography

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Product Usability Profiles

9. Appendix



