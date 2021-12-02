Nanocomposites Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025

A nanocomposite is a matrix of a solid material where one of the phases have multiple layers of nanoparticles and can improve the property of that particular material. They have application in various industry most notable being in producing structural components with high strength-to-weight ratio.

The adoption of nanocomposites is increasing in the automotive industry because of their superior mechanical properties and light weight. Consumers across the world are looking for high-performance and advanced automotive products. This will encourage automotive use nanomaterials with superior chemical properties to design and manufacture car interiors and exteriors. The application of nanocomposite materials in the body panels of automobiles increases the tensile strength and reduces the weight of automobiles. Such advantages will increase the adoption of nanocomposites in the automotive industry, fueling market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3M (USA)

Arkema (France)

BASF (Germany)

Cabot (USA)

Dow (USA)

DSM (USA)

Elementis Specialties (USA)

eSpin Technologies (USA)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Foster (USA)

Hybrid Plastics (USA)

Inframat (USA)

InMat (USA)

Nanocor (USA)

Nanocyl (Belgium)

Nanophase Technologies (USA)

Nyacol Nano Technologies (USA)

Powdermet (USA)

RTP (USA)

Showa Denko (Japan)

TNO (Netherlands)

Unitika (Japan)

Zyvex (USA)

DuPont (USA)

Nanocomposites Breakdown Data by Type

Carbon Nanotubes

Metal Oxide

Nanofiber

Nanoclay

Graphene

Others

Nanocomposites Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductor

Aerospace & Defense

Coatings

Energy

Others

Nanocomposites Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Nanocomposites Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The shift towards branded products by consumers is rooted in trust and convenience. Various manufacturers have decided to capitalize on health-consciousness and wellness trends and produce associated products. This has paved the way for new players to enter the market. In addition, price differentiation and quality according to regions is likely to make a impact on bottomline margins of manufacturers.

